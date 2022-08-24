Local members of law enforcement complete training to become certified drug recognition experts

Two local members of law enforcement are now certified drug recognition experts after completing an extensive three-part training.
Steven Eilers of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Zachary Hadasz of the Rome Police Department can now better assist their respective agencies with drug cases.
DREs come into the picture when a driver appears to be impaired but law enforcement has ruled out alcohol. The experts are trained to identify signs of drug use including illegal and prescription drugs.
The certification program requires law enforcement to complete 56 hours of instruction and pass a final exam before testing their knowledge in real-life scenarios.
The DRE certification is valid for two years but officers can be recertified if they meet certain requirements.