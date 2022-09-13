Local officials answer questions about New York's new gun laws

The Oneida-Herkimer Shooters Committee on Political Education (SCOPE) held an informational meeting in Deerfield Monday night to discuss New York’s new state gun laws.
Sen. Joe Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, among other local officials, were at the meeting to answer questions.
Several people attended in hopes of getting clarification on the new gun laws ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
However, many were left with more questions than answers.
Griffo says the new laws are not achieving the goal of protecting New Yorkers.
“The things that are being done are not going to make the streets of New York safer. That’s the question we should all be asking. Will any of these measures make New York safer? In my opinion – no,” said Griffo.
The forum was held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Cosby Manor Road.