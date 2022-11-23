Local officials call for DOL investigation after audit find $11 billion in improper pandemic unemployment payments

Local elected officials are pushing for an investigation into the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) after a recent audit showed at least $11 billion in improper unemployment payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York State Comptroller’s Office audited the payments made from January 2020 to March 2022 and found that the DOL’s failure to replace its dated system contributed to issue, as well as the workarounds implemented to follow the state’s new pandemic unemployment rules.
Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, have asked the chairs of the state labor committee and the senate investigations committee to hold a hearing to look into the audit claims.
“The state Comptroller’s audit detailing significant issues with the distribution of unemployment payments by the Department of Labor during the coronavirus pandemic is alarming and troubling,” said Griffo. “Many New Yorkers, through no fault of their own, relied on these payments to help them and their families get through this public health crisis. Unfortunately, unscrupulous actors have taken advantage of this situation for their own benefit thanks in large part to the failures of the Department of Labor. It is imperative that we get answers from the department so that we can ensure that this situation does not occur again in the future.”
According to the comptroller's office, the DOL also failed to provide data that would have allowed auditors to calculate the exact amount of improper payments, leaving them to estimate the total.
During the pandemic, the state increased regular unemployment payment amounts as well as the amount of time eligible people could receive unemployment insurance. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was also introduced, which broadened the pool of people eligible to collect unemployment payments.