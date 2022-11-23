Local officials call for DOL investigation after audit find $11 billion in improper pandemic unemployment payments

FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass an office location for the New York State Department of Labor in the Queens borough of New York. The number of laid-off workers applying for unemployment aid fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic intensified in March, though applications remain at an extraordinarily high level. The Labor Department said, Thursday, Aug. 13, that applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)