Local professors of political science speak on history-making House speaker votes

Republican Congressman, Kevin McCarthy, is still standing, but he's not yet the sitting house speaker, after 13 failed attempts to secure the 218 votes required to ascend to the powerful post.
"I think Kevin McCarthy is holding on to a dream that's turning into a nightmare. Even if he is successful, he's probably going to be giving up concessions in regards to the speaker's role, that's gonna make his job in that office very difficult to do, as well as possibly retain," says Professor of Political Science and Director of Masters of Public Administration for Utica University, Luke Perry.
In an attempt to win more votes, McCarthy has agreed to a change that would make it easier to get rid of him, allowing one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, down from the current conference rules that require half the GOP to call for such a vote. National media are reporting that this is the longest contest for speaker in 164 years.
"I don't think it's helpful for the Republican Party. You typically unify behind your leader, particularly when you've just retaken the house and we are in the beginning of a presidential campaign. I don't think long term it'll necessarily damage them, provided this gets wrapped up pretty soon. But it's certainly not ideal," says Perry.
Thirteen failed votes in, it's not even clear what soon means in this scenario. The House reconvenes at 10 p.m. Friday night, when vote No. 14 will likely take place. Until then, Congressman McCarthy hopes he doesn't lose any votes, and can pick up the four he needs to become Speaker.