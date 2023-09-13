Local Shooting Survivor Thanks Co-workers, Meets with Anti-gun Violence Groups

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dozens of Utica City School District employees lined up at the district offices today to thank the man who kept a dangerous group of armed kids from entering Proctor High School's football game Saturday.
None of them want to think about what might have happened if Jeff Lynch and his fellow security officers didn't keep a group of armed, dangerous minors from entering the game.
Lynch and his fellow security officers broke up a fight in the parking lot; the group never made it up the hill to the stadium metal detectors.
No more bullets found innocent targets in the stands.
"I came here to thank you guys, I didn't come here to be thanked," Lynch said.
"But we can take the momentum that's in this room right now, move forward with the police department [and] with SNUG," Lynch said, after dozens of his co-workers gave him a standing ovation in a meeting room at the District Offices Wednesday morning.
There were many tears.
After a quick visit with his work family, Lynch met with SNUG, a local group dedicated to stopping gun violence among kids.
SNUG is guns, spelled backward.
Staff from ICAN and the street team, which does street outreach to at-risk kids, were also there.
"You know how they always say, 'If you can save one?' I don't want to save one. I want to save 100. I want to save 1000," Lynch said, as the crowd of his peers broke into applause again.
"If we can save some others, if we can change the course of the violence—the unnecessary violence, the ridiculous violence. What is violence a substitute for? It's a substitute for something. Something's missing," he said.
Lynch plans to get to work with the local people trying to figure it out and fill the void.
"I was given a blessing. Luck is when you scratch a lottery ticket and win 50 bucks. This isn't luck. This is a lot heavier. So, I have an obligation now."