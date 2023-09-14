Local Telephone Company to End Printed Phone Book Service

NEWPORT, N.Y. -- It's a sign of the times. A local telephone company will stop printing phone books for all its customers.
The New York State Public Service Commission granted Newport Telephone Company permission to end the printing and delivering of directories.
"Today’s orders authorize the companies to supply free on-line digital format directories and to print directories for customers who request them without charge. The companies must notify each customer and post information on their websites instructing customers on how they can access the online directory and/or obtain a printed directory," officials with the Commission stated in a release.
Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said that ending the old-fashioned telephone books makes economic and environmental sense.
“Customers today flip through the internet for phone numbers; they no longer bother to page through a phone book," Christian said.
Online options for looking up a telephone number far surpass the printed option.
"The Commission has granted similar requests from other telephone companies over the years to discontinue blanket distribution of their directories. There are 22 small telephone companies still providing telephone directories to all customers on a general basis," according to a statement.
The other phone companies granted permission to stop printing and distributing printed books include Germantown Telephone Company, Cassadaga Telephone Corporation and Dunkirk and Fredonia Telephone Company.
"The companies serve approximately 5,500 customers in Chautauqua, Columbia, Herkimer, Hamilton and Oneida counties," according to the Commission.
According to the Newport Telephone Company website, they provide portions of Deerfield, Herkimer, Schuyler, Fairfield, Newport, Russia, Ohio, Norway and Morehouse with service.