...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow this evening mixing with some rain,
freezing rain and sleet late after midnight into Wednesday
morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s
through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be
found across the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements

Water faucet

Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas.

The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley.

Here are the recipients:

The town of Edmeston in Otsego County will use $1.25 million for improvements to the hamlet of Edmeston's water district.

The town of Marshall in Oneida County will use $500,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to up to 13 owner-occupied properties on a scattered site basis.

The village of Otego in Otsego County will use $1.25 million for improvements to its drinking water system.

Otsego County will use $300,000 to assist Springbrook ARC with security upgrades at the ARC residential school campus in the town of Milford.

The town of Verona in Oneida County will use $1.25 million for improvements to the Verona Water District Extension No. 3.

More than $33 million was awarded overall to dozens of municipalities statewide.

