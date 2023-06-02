Local Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk going regional this year

The local Tunnel to Towers Race is happening Sunday, August 20th this year.
It's in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who couldn't drive past the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, following the September 11th terror attacks, so he strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and ran through the tunnel to the towers, where he gave his life saving others.
This is a big year for the local race.
For the first two years, it was the Utica Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk.
This year, it's the Central New York Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk.
"We became a regional event. We grew so quick in the first couple of years, that we really wanted to keep growing this event and not keep having other events popping up in the area kind of taking way from one another, so this is the one regional eent covering Syracuse, Watertown, Binghamton, and the Utica areas," says Event Director, Phil Trzcinski.
You can sign up now, on Tunnel to Towers Central New York's Facebook page.
The money raised goes to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and builds specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically - injured veterans and first responders.