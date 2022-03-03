Local Ukrainians discuss effects of Russian invasion

We hear the about war in Ukraine, and see images of what’s happening, but not everything we see and hear is accurate.
Utica University Professor Max Gorbachevski has been watching the news closely. His family just escaped from the war in Ukraine. While watching reports on television, he’s seeing images that just don’t make sense.
"I’m noticing some people will see that some reports are instead of gathering actual images from the place, will just pick something up from the internet, and it will turn out to be an image from some previous war engagement somewhere else," he said.
International Exchange Student Vasyl Yurkuts is also from Ukraine and says there’s propaganda being pushed out to sway the minds of those watching. He believes it’s important to start with a reliable news source.
"I’m not watching TV. I’m looking for some like official sources, and official Ukrainian media who are giving proof, not just informational like Russia. Like we’re not bombing civilians, prove it. Ukraine media says they are bombing civilians, and we have videos, photos," he said.
Some of the video coming from Ukraine not only tells an accurate story, but for Gorbachevski hits home. He watched as a TV antenna was bombed.
"On the left of that antenna there are several houses…multi-story buildings. I grew up there. I will not forget that. So they are attacking civilians. They are hurting civilians," he said.
If the war continues, Ukrainian people aren’t the only ones who will suffer. Vasyl Yurkuts says sanctions will eventually hurt Russian citizens.
"The worst thing is that just normal people are suffering in Russia," said Yurkuts. "Just like average common people. Of course you will not touch like the government because they are rich."
Max Gorbachevski is hopeful this war will soon come to a peaceful end, "Capture Putin, capture (Alexander Grigoryevich) Lukashenko and deliver them to international criminal court in Hague where the criminal proceedings against those persons have been already started."