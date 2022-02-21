 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers
may lead to ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Local Ukrainians pray for peace, wait for war

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local Ukrainians and people with family in the country are praying for peace, but waiting for war.

"We know what is going on very bad now, and we pray for Ukraine to be peace over there. That's all we want is peace over there. That's all we want is peace, we don't want war. But we see Russia wants to take Ukraine back, like Soviet Union," says Father Michael Bundz, of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Utica. His parents were born in Ukraine; he was born in Poland. "No freedom, no democracy, that's what they want to do. I am not politician, I am priest. I pray for Ukraine."

Other church officials tell us many parishioners have family still in Ukraine, and they are extremely worried about them.

"We have a number of parishioners here who still have family in Ukraine. Obviously, they're worried as to their status and the word that we're hearing is, and it's terrible to say, is these people are prepared to fight and they'll do whatever they have to to retain and maintain their country's freedom," says Church trustee, Zyn Jackiw. Very depressing to see the human suffering that would come about from that type of an invasion... would be monumental."

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized two pro-Russian regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states. The move is broadly seen as a sharp escalation, that could be a precursor to Russian invading Ukraine.

Recommended for you