Local Ukrainians pray for peace, wait for war

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local Ukrainians and people with family in the country are praying for peace, but waiting for war.
"We know what is going on very bad now, and we pray for Ukraine to be peace over there. That's all we want is peace over there. That's all we want is peace, we don't want war. But we see Russia wants to take Ukraine back, like Soviet Union," says Father Michael Bundz, of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Utica. His parents were born in Ukraine; he was born in Poland. "No freedom, no democracy, that's what they want to do. I am not politician, I am priest. I pray for Ukraine."
Other church officials tell us many parishioners have family still in Ukraine, and they are extremely worried about them.
"We have a number of parishioners here who still have family in Ukraine. Obviously, they're worried as to their status and the word that we're hearing is, and it's terrible to say, is these people are prepared to fight and they'll do whatever they have to to retain and maintain their country's freedom," says Church trustee, Zyn Jackiw. Very depressing to see the human suffering that would come about from that type of an invasion... would be monumental."
Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized two pro-Russian regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states. The move is broadly seen as a sharp escalation, that could be a precursor to Russian invading Ukraine.