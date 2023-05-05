Local woman receives prestigious award from president of Poland

UTICA, N.Y. – A woman who has contributed for the past 30 years to the Polish community and heritage in and around the city of Utica was honored this week with the Gold Cross of Merit, which is the highest civilian award given by the president of Poland.
Ela Pawlowski received Poland’s Gold Cross of Merit Award for Community Effort on May 3, the national holiday that celebrates the 1971 declaration of Poland’s Constitution. The honor is presented to a citizen in recognition of exemplary service or humanitarian work that goes above and beyond the call of duty in their work.
Pawlowski was one of just 13 people presented with an award at the May 3 ceremony at the Consulate General of Poland in Manhattan by General Consul Adrian Kubicki, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.
“I am truly honored and proud to receive this prestigious award,” Pawlowski said. “The medal is a lifetime achievement. It’s a symbol of the great work Polish people in our community have done over the past 100 years.”
Pawlowski said, “It’s an outstanding achievement and we should all be very proud of what our Polish ancestors started over 125 years ago in this city.”
The group that nominated Pawlowski said she continually makes positive impacts on the Polish presence in the community, promoting and preserving the culture here in the United States and in Utica.
Pawlowski, modest and humble at heart, said this award and the work she does could not be possible without others who contribute.
“When I share stories of our city, of our diversity and more importantly of how accepting our community is of other ethnic groups, everyone is amazed,” Pawlowski said. “They can’t believe that we have a Polish home that we can call our own here.”
Another local man, Paul Jaworski, traveled with Pawlowski to Manhattan to accept an honor on behalf of his father, Henry Jaworski.
“Mr. Paul Jaworski received an award on behalf of his father, Mr. Henry Jaworski,” Pawlowski said. “His whole family has been coming to the club for years, since I came here 30 years ago, and have been very involved and supportive of what we do at the Polish Community Center.”
Pawlowski came to the U.S. in 1993. She got involved with the Polish Community Center in Utica three decades ago during trying times at the center. Pawlowski started fundraising and coordinating events to keep the culture thriving at the center and hasn’t stopped ever since then.
“I hope that I can continue this great work in our community and pass it on to my children, Pawlowski said. “I hope that I can pass it on to the new generation and encourage them to get involved and to help our community be a better place.”
Pawlowski’s energy is infectious. She inspires those around her to step up and volunteer. The natural-born leader works in her full-time insurance marketing career, as a real estate agent, a dance teacher, and a mother of three, and still finds the energy and excitement to help the heritage of Polish people in the Utica area remain alive and thriving.
She invites all to the Polish Community Center in Utica on Thursdays and Fridays for their fish fries.