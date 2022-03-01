Local women unite to discuss wellness and empowerment

UTICA, NY - After it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the United Way of the Mohawk Valley was once again able to hold their annual Women United event.
Just in time for International Women's Month, the sold-out event brought together 150 local women at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Utica, for a night of mixing and mingling.
They not only got to enjoy a nice meal, but also had the opportunity to exchange ideas regarding business, health and wellness. There were also goodie bags and raffle baskets, and a variety of women-owned businesses on hand, with home, health and wellness products for sale.
"For United Way of the Mohawk Valley, one of our pillars is connecting resources and people”, says Director of Marketing and Communications, Kristyn Bucciero-Beckwith. “That's really what tonight was all about, connecting women in a way that would inspire them and motivate them, as well as focus on health and wellness”.
The event also served as a fundraiser. Money that was raised will go towards programs and services that the United Way provides for the local community.