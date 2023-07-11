Locals honored as members of Boston Tea Party

The Boston Tea Party was organized as a protest against British taxation without representation. Thomas Williams and Thomas Dana Jr. were 2 of only 127 men who participated in the destruction of the tea. Their actions would start a revolution that would change the American colonies. Jonathan Lane is the Executive Director of Revolution 250.
"It’s the average everyday people who moved into communities like Utica, who brought those ideals with them, and really laid the solid foundation for who we are as a nation."
Revolution 250 is working on the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution. Thomas Williams and Thomas Dana Jr. were honored for their participation in the Boston Tea Party which is really what started the uproar that became the American Revolution. Evan O’Brian, the Creative Manager for the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum is actively involved in promoting the history that shaped America.
"It was this galvanizing moment that began to unite the 13 colonies, and it was because of England’s treatment of Boston following the tea’s destruction that this very ethereal idea of American Independence began to percolate in the hearts and minds of the people."
It’s because of the participants of the Boston Tea Party that we’re able to celebrate that Independence and honor those who helped to shape modern day America. Jim Zecca is a Utica Resident who came out to honor the men who he says are an important part of Utica's history.
"We learn from history. We don’t make the same mistakes we made in the past if any. These folks did not make any mistakes. They fought for us, and got our country to where we are today, and I’m very proud of it."
There’s a big 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party taking place in Boston on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Here is a link to information about that event: www.revolution250.org