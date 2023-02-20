Long Island man in critical condition following snowmobile crash in Lewis County

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, N.Y. – A Long Island man is in critical condition after crashing his snowmobile into a tree in Lewis County over the weekend.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old John Hare, of Deer Park, was traveling southeast on Trail C5 on Culpepper Road on Feb. 18 when he went off of the trail and hit a tree just after 10 p.m.
Hare was taken to Lewis County General Hospital before being transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by New York State Police, Lewis County Search, Martinsburg Fire Department and Groff’s Towing.