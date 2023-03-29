Long-overdue welcome: local Vietnam Veterans receive pins, gratitude, during ceremony

Ernie Durse was still a teenager when he served in combat in Vietnam, in the late 1960s.
"I was 19 years old. Just a tot," said Durse, during a pinning ceremony at CNY Veterans Outreach, Wednesday, honoring local Vietnam Veterans.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. troops left Vietnam. The day has additional significance for Durse.
"I've got a gunshot wound to the left thigh, and coincidentally, March 29th was the day this happened."
Combat changes you in many ways. For Durse, it made him extremely grateful for every minute of his life.
"It was a heck of an experience, and I lost some friends, dear friends I made from when I was in there and thank God I'm still here to talk about it."
Navy Yeoman, Pauline Bright, also received a pin, gratitude and long-overdue welcome home today.
"Thefirst time I came home and I stepped off the bus going home, I got called names, you know, stuff like that. I said, 'I'm gonna write that down, put it in my book,'" said Bright. "It happened to a lot of people that I did know. They were beaten up, their uniforms were stolen."
For Durse, service was simply a matter of gratitude and patriotism.
"I figured what my country did for me, for us, I'll pay them back. Luckily I was wounded, but, I'm here."