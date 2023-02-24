Longtime Rome Area Chamber of Commerce president passes away

ROME, N.Y. – Longtime Rome Area Chamber of Commerce president, William “Bill” Guglielmo, passed away on Feb. 23 from an illness he contracted last year. He was 74.
Born and raised in Rome, Guglielmo attended Rome schools before graduating from SUNY Morrisville and the University of Buffalo.
Guglielmo worked at the Rome Chamber for 50 years and retired in January. He started as a staff assistant in 1973 and was later promoted to director of government affairs and membership development, administrator and executive vice president before becoming president in 1996 and remaining in that position until his retirement.
According to his obituary, “He often said during his 50-year career with the Rome Chamber how he thoroughly enjoyed working with the dedicated membership who volunteered their time, talent, and resources, offering programs promoting business opportunities and encouraging economic growth in Rome and the region.”
Guglielmo was also involved in many community organizations and events.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said he is deeply saddened by Guglielmo's passing.
"Bill was truly Mr. Rome and an icon in the community," Picente wrote in a post to Facebook Friday. "There wasn’t an event or project that happened in and around the city that he wasn’t a part of. His love for Rome and its people was immeasurable and his loss will leave a gaping hole that will be impossible to fill. Our condolences go out to his family and friends."
Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter released the following statement about working with Guglielmo:
“Bill was a great friend and supporter of the Oneida Indian Nation, our enterprises and our employees. More than most, Bill truly believed in the idea that a rising tide lifts all boats, and he worked tirelessly on behalf of our entire region always with that understanding in mind. Today, Rome is a better place to live, work and start a business because of Bill’s many contributions. We send our deepest condolences to all of his family and friends.”
Guglielmo is survived by his wife, Luba; his mother, Alice; his brother, Dan; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at St. Peter’s Church in Rome.
Relatives and friends may call at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., on Thursday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Rome College Foundation and Humane Society of Rome.
Read the full obituary here.