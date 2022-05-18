Madison County businessman will run for 22nd Congressional District seat

Former Republican congressional candidate, Steve Wells, says he will run for the 22nd District seat a second time -- but this time, the district looks a little different.
Wells lost the Republican primary to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in 2016.
Earlier this week, a court-appointed expert released drafts of the new congressional district maps, putting only Madison, Oneida and Onondaga counties in the 22nd District.
Tenney has not announced if she intends to run for reelection in this newly drawn district. If she does, there will be a primary between the two, as well as any other Republicans who join the race.
Wells, who is from Madison County, is a former prosecutor and founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation based in Syracuse.
“As a criminal prosecutor I learned firsthand that, in order to have safe and prosperous communities, we must empower law enforcement - not defund and demonize them like out-of-touch liberal Democrats have done. We cannot have safe, thriving communities without law and order,” read a statement from Wells, in part, released when he announced his campaign on Wednesday. “As a family business owner, I have worked hard to create over a thousand good jobs here at home in Central New York, and understand the problems caused by too much government and too much taxation. I know the way Biden’s out-of-control inflation has crushed families and seniors in our communities, and it pains me to the point I must take action.”
Because the state’s legislative maps were declared unconstitutional and had to be redrawn, the primaries for congress and the senate were moved from June to August.