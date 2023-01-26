 Skip to main content
Madison County man dies in house fire

SULLIVAN, N.Y. – A 68-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Madison County Wednesday night.

A neighbor reported the fire on Tyler Road in the town of Sullivan just before midnight. The caller told authorities that the man who lived there may still be inside the house.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene along with deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was fully involved when crews arrived.

Deputies also confirmed the resident of the home, Harold Fink, was killed in the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

