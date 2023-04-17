Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating motorcycle crash that left woman dead

 Skip to main content
LENOX, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in the town of Lenox that left one woman dead.

Deputies responded to Route 13 just after 4 p.m. on April 15 for a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people were riding a motorcycle southbound on Route 13 before colliding with an SUV that was turning into the parking lot of a SavOn gas station.

The motorcycle driver, Robert Walker, of Vienna, was seriously injured. His passenger, 42-year-old Alesha Walker, also of Vienna, was taken to Oneida Health where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and any witnesses are asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 315-366-2311.

