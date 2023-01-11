Mail mix-up with no resolve at New Hartford apartment complex

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Residents in the Heartford Apartment complex have had their address changed after the construction of another apartment complex went up in front of theirs. Mail was forwarded for a year, but then in October, some residents stopped receiving mail. Heartford Luxury Apartments resident, Judy Goerlitz, is one of them.
"All of my mail is being returned to sender. Things like of course the bills," she said.
Goerlitz, 82, had already informed her creditors and contacts about the new address, but it took about a month before she noticed she wasn’t receiving her mail. She found out the post office was labeling her mail with 'return to sender' stickers, so she called the New Hartford Post Office to try to fix the problem. She spoke with a man named Nicholas and tried to reach Andrew, the postmaster at New Hartford.
"He said he doesn’t know who’s putting the stickers on, and I said well you know I’d like them to stop, so he said he’d look into it,” she said. “They could not according to him and Andrew, they don’t know who’s putting the stickers on."
NEWSChannel 2 did call the postmaster in New Hartford trying to get some answers. The person on the phone did acknowledge they’re familiar with the case, they said they’ll be "no comment.”
"Somebody’s got to know the answer so that I can receive my mail,” said Goerlitz.
Judy isn’t the only one not receiving her mail. She knows of at least six people who aren’t getting their mail, and believes the number could be as high as 12.
Sandy Keiser who didn’t want to go on camera, said she’s tired of not getting her mail and said she’s been to the post office three times. They say they don’t know where the issue is, so she’s seeking legal action. Fighting the case in court could take time that other residents just don’t have.
"There was a gentleman, an elderly gentleman down the hall from me who wasn’t receiving his mail, but unfortunately he’s in the hospital, and they don’t expect him to survive,” she said.
Judy has become so upset about the mail issue, she went to her physician who prescribed anxiety medication.
"I’m only one person,” she said. “I’m 82, and I shouldn’t have to be going through this at this age.”
We have asked residents to keep us informed, by phone, as to their progress.