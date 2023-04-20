Maintenance work will leave village of Ilion without power for several hours on Saturday

ILION, N.Y. – Residents in the village of Ilion will be without power for about 10 hours on Saturday as National Grid conducts maintenance on the supply line to the village substation.
The outage is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but officials say it may take less time.
The village’s electric crews had planned to do routine maintenance later this year, but will instead do their work alongside National Grid to avoid a second outage.
People with medical equipment, like oxygen, are advised to make arrangements to ensure they have enough supplies to last the 10-hour period.
Store owners are also reminded to prepare for the outage since it may affect refrigeration as well as heat and hot water.
Some local businesses will remain open using generators.
If there is inclement weather, the maintenance work will take place on Sunday instead.