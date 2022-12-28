Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day.
Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Oneonta Fire Department immediately called for mutual aid assistance. The Worcester, Franklin, Otego, West Oneonta, Milford and Laurens departments responded.
Once the fire was under control, firefighters were able to go inside, where they found the body of 50-year-old Aaron Blakeslee. Fire officials say a dog and two cats also died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.