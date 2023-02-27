Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Route 31 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – One person was airlifted to Upstate Medical University Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 46 in Verona.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 26-year-old Payton Burgess, of Rome, hit the back of a box truck that was stopped at a red light while heading east on Route 31. The truck driver, 35-year-old John Cotton Jr., of Syracuse, was not hurt.
Burgess was airlifted by Mercy Flight for potentially life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
Part of Route 31 was closed to traffic following the crash but has since reopened.
The crash is still under investigation.