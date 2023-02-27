 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by
the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following crash on Route 31 in Verona

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida County Sheriff Vehicle

VERONA, N.Y. – One person was airlifted to Upstate Medical University Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 46 in Verona.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 26-year-old Payton Burgess, of Rome, hit the back of a box truck that was stopped at a red light while heading east on Route 31. The truck driver, 35-year-old John Cotton Jr., of Syracuse, was not hurt.

Burgess was airlifted by Mercy Flight for potentially life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Part of Route 31 was closed to traffic following the crash but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

