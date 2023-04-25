 Skip to main content
Man burned when fire breaks out on porch of Bridgewater home

  • Updated
Fire on Route 20 in Bridgewater

Fire crews were called to a home on Route 20 in Bridgewater after a fire broke out on a porch around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – Fire officials say one man was burned in a house fire in Bridgewater Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the porch of the home, located on Route 20 near Bliven Road, around 10 a.m.

“It started in the front porch area - believed to be gas in the area. Not sure,” said Bridgewater Fire Chief Bill DeKing. “Possibly from a cigarette. Not 100% sure yet, still under investigation. It spread up to the roof of the porch and into the upstairs.”

DeKing says seven people are now without a home, including four children.

The injured man had burns on his arm and face. He was treated at the scene.

The investigation into the official cause is still underway.

