Man charged with menacing following 2-hour standoff with Utica police

  • Updated
Churchill Avenue police presence

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were outside a home on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue for nearly two hours on Friday trying to get a potentially armed man out of a house.

Police were called to the scene just before noon after a woman went to the police station and claimed a man, later identified as 68-year-old Gerald Proulx, of Utica, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot.

Part of the road was blocked off as authorities used a megaphone to ask Proulx to come outside.

Around 1:45 p.m., Proulx had come out of the house to talk with the officers.

After the investigation, he was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing.

Nearby schools were also placed on lockout for a short time during the incident.

