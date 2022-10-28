Man charged with menacing following 2-hour standoff with Utica police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were outside a home on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue for nearly two hours on Friday trying to get a potentially armed man out of a house.
Police were called to the scene just before noon after a woman went to the police station and claimed a man, later identified as 68-year-old Gerald Proulx, of Utica, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot.
Part of the road was blocked off as authorities used a megaphone to ask Proulx to come outside.
Around 1:45 p.m., Proulx had come out of the house to talk with the officers.
After the investigation, he was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing.
Nearby schools were also placed on lockout for a short time during the incident.