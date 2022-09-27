Man claims he was paid $21,000 for 3D-printed guns at New York AG's buyback event in Utica

A man who identified himself only as "Kem" saw people tweeting about using 3D printers to make guns for the sole purpose of selling them for big bucks at gun buyback programs, like the one the New York State Attorney General's Office held at the Utica Police Department last month. He got to work on a $200 3D printer he got for Christmas.
"I 3D-printed a bunch of lower receivers and frames for different kinds of firearms," said Kem.
Then, he drove six hours to Utica.
"And he sees the tote and says, 'how many firearms do you have?' And I said, '110,'" said Kem.
This began a haggling and negotiating session with Attorney General's Office staff that lasted all day long.
"And it ended with the guy and a lady from the budget office finally coming around with the 42 gift cards and counting them in front of me," said Kem. "$21,000 in $500 gift cards."
A few weeks ago, NEWSChannel 2 contacted the state Attorney General's Office, asking if they knew this might be happening. They didn't answer the question, responding only that the Utica gun buyback was a big success and that the program, in general, keeps New York families safe.
"I'm sure handing over $21,000 in gift cards to some punk kid after getting a bunch of plastic junk was a rousing success," laughed Kem. "Gun buybacks are a fantastic way of showing, number one, that your policies don't work, and, number 2, you're creating perverse demand. You're causing people to show up to these events, and, they don't actually reduce crime whatsoever."
Utica police referred all questions to the Attorney General's Office. We reached out to them again Tuesday. As of the time of publication, no response was received.