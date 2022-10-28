Man comes out of house after 2-hour standoff with Utica police during welfare check

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were outside of a home on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue for nearly two hours on Friday trying to get a potentially armed man out of a house.
Police were called to the scene to check the man’s welfare just before noon. That part of the road was blocked off and authorities used a megaphone to communicate and ask the man to come outside.
By 1:45 p.m. the man had come out of the house to talk with the officers.
It is not yet clear if the man actually had any weapons or if he was placed under arrest.
Nearby schools were placed on lockout during the incident, but those have since been lifted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.