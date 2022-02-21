 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers,
may lead to possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp
turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams.
When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man dies after crashing into utility pole in Utica

  • Updated
Crash

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man died in a one-car crash on Mohawk Street over the weekend.

Utica police were called to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole around midnight on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, and police say he died shortly after the crash.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or any other details surrounding the crash.

