Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police.
The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released as police continue to notify family members.
The police chief says surveillance video from the park shows the man, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control of his bicycle, flipped over the handlebars and hit the concrete sidewalk. Police are still investigating what caused the man to lose control of his bike.
The exact cause of death is not yet clear pending a medical examination.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has more information that may help the investigation can contact the Oneonta Police Department Detectives Division at 607-432-1111.
Police are also urging cyclists to wear safety gear, including helmets, when riding their bicycles.