Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica; NYAG investigating

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Waves 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&