Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica; NYAG investigating

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – The New York Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed by a Utica police officer on Neilson Street Monday night.
Because this is an officer-involved shooting, New York State law requires the AG's office to investigate.
Officers were sent to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from and emotionally disturbed individual claiming to be armed.
Police radio transmissions, obtained from Broadcastify, reveal the dispatcher saying, “...saying that he is suicidal, he wants to put a gun in his mouth. He has access to a .22…threw it into the basement. He is also saying that he has long-term COVID. Actually threatening to kill a police officer at this point and that he doesn’t care and he’s been up for four nights…"
According to the AG's office, when police arrived, they approached 61-year-old David Litts, who allegedly advanced toward the officers with a knife. Officers opened fire and Litts was hit.
"I actually seen him from my window, fall, right onto the...face first...on the grass. That was a horrible sight," said Nicole Collard, a neighbor.
Litts was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Collard says Litts was well-known in the community.
"He'd be outside mowing the lawn. Even during the winter he would shovel, shovel everybody's sidewalks and he even went over by the store and shoveled theirs. He was a sweet guy. Sweet guy. He's a veteran. Everybody respected him around here," said Collard.
Police Chief Mark Williams says officers are trained to use this level of force in these scenarios.
"A Taser's a less lethal device and you don't use a less lethal device in a deadly force situation. The most reliable tool that the officer has is a firearm to deal with someone who uses deadly physical force against them," said Williams.
The chief says two members of UPD have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in such cases.
"The loss of life any time is unfortunate. It's just that we have one of the most difficult jobs out there. It's unpredictable, you're dealing with situations that are evolving. You just don't know what a person may be capable of doing," said Williams.
UPD is also conducting an internal investigation.
More details will be released as the investigations continue.