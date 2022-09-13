Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say the man who was shot by an officer on Neilson Street Monday night has died from his injuries.
David Litts was shot after police responded to a call regarding an emotionally disturbed person outside a home with a knife. The call came in just before 8 p.m.
Limited details have been released about what prompted the shooting.
Because this is an officer-involved shooting, the incident must be investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Those investigators will review all available evidence, including surveillance and body cam footage, and interview witnesses.
The Utica Police Department will also conduct an administrative investigation.
Further details will be released as the investigations continue.
The AG's office says these types of investigations can take several months to complete.