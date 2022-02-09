Man found dead outside Lee business; Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating

LEE, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business on Turin Road in the town of Lee Wednesday afternoon.
A report made to 911 just before 3 p.m. was listed as a cardiac arrest call, but Sheriff Robert Maciol says the circumstances surrounding the death are unclear right now, and it’s too early to say if it’s suspicious or from natural causes.
Maciol says the public is not in any danger.
The name of the business has not yet been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff's deputies were still at the scene into the evening hours.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.