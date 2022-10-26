Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn.
Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
The officers asked the man to get out of the vehicle and identified him as 39-year-old Terrence Mewborn.
According to police, Mewborn was not only found in the stolen vehicle, but was also in possession of a handgun and controlled substances that appeared to be packaged for sale.
Police say Mewborn also tried to obstruct the investigation during his arrest.
He was charged with:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Criminal possession of a narcotic drug
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, one for the gun and one for the vehicle
- Obstruction of governmental administration
Mewborn was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.