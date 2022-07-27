Man rescued from burning home in New Hartford still in critical condition

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police say the man hospitalized following a house fire on Woodberry Road Tuesday morning is still in critical condition.
According to police, the fire appears to have started in 59-year-old Thomas Manning’s second-floor bedroom. Two bystanders reported the fire to 911 after they saw smoke coming from the residence around 5:15 a.m.
The other resident, Manning's 79-year-old mother, Beverly Floyd, was able to get out of the burning home, but firefighters had to rescue Manning from the second floor.
Both Manning and Floyd were taken to the hospital for treatment and Floyd was released Tuesday afternoon. Manning was transferred to the Clark Burn Center at SUNY Upstate Medical University.
Fire officials say there is extensive damage throughout the home making it unlivable.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.