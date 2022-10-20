Man sent for mental health evaluation after barricading himself in house during domestic incident

UTICA, N.Y. – A man was sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after Utica police say he barricaded himself inside a home during a domestic incident on Thursday.
Officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Bristol Street around 11:10 a.m. after shots were allegedly fired during a domestic dispute.
Police say the suspect fled the house and ran to another home on Stevens Street where he barricaded himself inside for a short time. It is not clear if he had the gun with him when he fled.
The SWAT team was called in as well as crisis negotiators who were able to get the suspect to come outside.
The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Police say he will be charged when he is released, but until then, his name and the charges will not be disclosed.
Kernan, Donovan, Proctor and Jones schools were in lockout status during this investigation.