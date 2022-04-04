Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – At least one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville Monday afternoon.
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided around 4:15 p.m., according to police.
Yorkville police say the man on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition.
New York State Police have started reconstructing the scene to determine what happened.
Both lanes of Oriskany Boulevard between Myers Avenue and Whitesboro Street were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.