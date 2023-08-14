 Skip to main content
Man Who Whispered 'America is Under Attack' to President Bush on 9/11 Visiting Whitesboro

Andrew Card and President George W. Bush

AP: George W. Bush is told by Andrew Card about attacks on World Trade Center, Sarasota, Florida, photo. 

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The annual 9/11 Remembrance Breakfast, presented by the Genesis Group, has announced its special guest speaker. 

The breakfast honors and remembers those in law enforcement, firefighters, emergency responders and those in the military. 

A special ceremony to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will also be held. 

Andrew Card, Jr. is this year's guest speaker at the breakfast. 

"On November 26, 2000, Andrew H. Card, Jr., was appointed to be Chief of Staff in the presidential administration of Texas Governor George W. Bush. Mr. Card was chosen because of his impressive service record in the public and private sector, including serving in the administrations of two former presidents. Mr. Card's last day was April 14, 2006, making him the second-longest serving White House chief of staff," according to the White House achieves website

Card is also known as the person who whispered in President George W. Bush's ear that there was an attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. 

The Remembrance Breakfast is open to the public.

The event is $20. And tickets can be purchased by clicking here

The breakfast will be held on Sept. 11, 2023, at 7:30 a.m., at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. 

