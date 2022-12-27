Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m.
Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get him to come outside.
Gas was deployed inside the house multiple times, but the man remained in the house for hours.
After he was taken into custody, police took the man to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
Police say the suspect will face felony criminal mischief charges related to damage caused by wielding the machete. He also had five outstanding warrants from Utica Police Department.
Reports about a man walking with a machete on State Street first came in around 11:30 a.m. Police tried to stop the man to speak with him, but he refused to cooperate.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.