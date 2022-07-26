Mandatory water conservation notice issued in village of Clayville

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – Residents in the village of Clayville will be required to conserve water starting next week due to repair work on the Cedar Lake water tower.
The water conservation alert will be effective starting July 30 until further notice.
According to the village, the following water uses will be prohibited during the alert:
- Watering lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs and outdoor plants
- Washing paved surfaces, such as streets, sidewalks, driveways, garages, parking areas, tennis courts and patio
- Operating water fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools
- Washing vehicles
- Filling and/or topping off swimming pools
Updates on the water conservation notice will be posted at www.clayville.net.