 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Mandeville Street fire sheds light on homeless problem in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y.-- A house at 422 Mandeville Street was supposed to be vacant, but when Utica firefighters arrived on scene Sunday, they found dozens of people escaping the burning building and had to rescue three from the roof. The house has been a concern of Utica fire officials before. 

"This 422 Mandeville street was put out as a warning to all our firefighters to expect a lot of people who should not be here but could potentially living here at any time," Chief Scott Ingersoll said.

Upwards of 20 people were inside of the vacant home at the time of the fire. The large number of people have made it hard for fire officials to confirm that everyone was able to escape. They were told someone is missing.

"We cannot identify who the person is that they are talking about. Nobody has a name. They may have a description, but that has changed several times amongst different people," Ingersoll said.

Why were people inside the building if it was deemed abandoned? Chief Ingersoll says that despite being boarded up, members of the city's homeless population have broken in several times.

"It speaks to the need from the DSS in housing and making sure that people are offered assistance as much as possible," he said.

A large amount of assistance was provided by a local church leader, who says this is just one example of the many abandoned buildings in the city being used as shelter.

"We serve about 50 people an evening and of those 50 people, and it's not always the same people, so it's more over 100 people, I would say almost entirely everyone that comes is living in an abandoned building" said Pastor Mike Ballman, of the Cornerstone Community Church.

The church was helping the homeless who had set up camp in west Utica this past fall. However, the health department shut down the "tent city" shortly afterward.

Recommended for you