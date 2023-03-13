Mandeville Street fire sheds light on homeless problem in Utica

UTICA, N.Y.-- A house at 422 Mandeville Street was supposed to be vacant, but when Utica firefighters arrived on scene Sunday, they found dozens of people escaping the burning building and had to rescue three from the roof. The house has been a concern of Utica fire officials before.

"This 422 Mandeville street was put out as a warning to all our firefighters to expect a lot of people who should not be here but could potentially living here at any time," Chief Scott Ingersoll said.

Upwards of 20 people were inside of the vacant home at the time of the fire. The large number of people have made it hard for fire officials to confirm that everyone was able to escape. They were told someone is missing.

"We cannot identify who the person is that they are talking about. Nobody has a name. They may have a description, but that has changed several times amongst different people," Ingersoll said.

Why were people inside the building if it was deemed abandoned? Chief Ingersoll says that despite being boarded up, members of the city's homeless population have broken in several times.

"It speaks to the need from the DSS in housing and making sure that people are offered assistance as much as possible," he said.

A large amount of assistance was provided by a local church leader, who says this is just one example of the many abandoned buildings in the city being used as shelter.

"We serve about 50 people an evening and of those 50 people, and it's not always the same people, so it's more over 100 people, I would say almost entirely everyone that comes is living in an abandoned building" said Pastor Mike Ballman, of the Cornerstone Community Church.

The church was helping the homeless who had set up camp in west Utica this past fall. However, the health department shut down the "tent city" shortly afterward.