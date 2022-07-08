Many Utica hotels booked for Boilermaker weekend

UTICA, N.Y. – Local hotels are booked up for Boilermaker weekend as runners and families come from across the country to compete in the iconic road race.
The Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Utica is full Saturday with increased occupancy on Friday and Sunday.
General Manager Lee Arthur says the hotel has some additional amenities for the weekend.
"We add some extra specials going on in the restaurant, like pasta dinners, and early breakfast on Sunday. People are out the door like 5 a.m., so, we'll have early breakfast ready to go, maybe send them with some free water and fruit and everything so we're ready to make sure they have a great experience this weekend,” Arthur said.
The employees at the hotel are also versed in the schedule of events over the weekend so they can provide information and directions to guests.