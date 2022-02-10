Mask requirements for businesses

It’s a sign you’re not seeing everywhere: Mask required. Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, area businesses like the Bagel Grove are allowing employees and customers to decide whether to mask up or not. Bagel Grove Owner Annie Wadsworth talked about balancing the sometimes sensitive issue.
"I think by just being really strict when there is a government mandate. It’s obviously saying we take this seriously, but then when there isn’t a mandate we’re also saying hey if you feel comfortable going out into the world without a mask and this isn’t required, we welcome you here as well."
Over at Seneca Liquor there’s been a mix of masked and unmasked customers, but Manager Angelo Faro believes the policy here is to keep people’s spirits high.
"We’re just following what the Governor said, and we’re leaving it up to the customers. A lot of the customers will be wearing the masks because they were wearing them before, so a lot of them still feel safe."
Rockin Horse Tattoo parlor still has the mask required sign up on their door, but Tattoo Artist Joshua Young says now that the mask mandate has been lifted, so has the mood.
"Some clients have slowly started pulling them down. A little bit more faces. A little bit more smiles happening. It’s nice to see."
Big Apple Music Owner Peter Bolos is just relieved and thankful things are getting back to normal.
"I’ll be honest with you, if anybody wants to wear a mask we don’t begrudge them. I don’t feel I need a mask, and anybody can wear one, not wear one, but thank God the mandate’s off."
The Gentleman’s Corner Barbershop has cut the mask policy, and so far Owner Paul Diamond says things have been kept gentlemanlike.
"We’re letting everybody decide what they want to wear. Some customers are wearing masks, and some are not. Same thing with our barbers. Some barbers are wearing masks, and some are not, but I have been very surprised that nobody has given an issue with somebody not wearing a mask."
Not everyone has adapted a flexible policy. The Utica Public Library is still requiring masks so they remain in compliance with the Hero’s Act. That deadline will end on February 15th at which time the library will reconsider the mask policy.
All SUNY schools have also decided to continue to mandate wearing a mask.