Masonic Medical Research Institute welcomes fellowship students

9 College Students are spending their summer at the Masonic Medical Research Institute. Their learning how to help people with cardiovascular, neurological, and autoimmune disorders. The students will work alongside Research Scientists who try to methodically find a cure to these diseases. It’s an incredible opportunity for the students even if they’re not sure where their field of expertise will be. Joey DeTraglia is attending the University of Rochester for Molecular Genetics.
"I’m actually still trying to figure that out. I’ve had a lot of options between Graduate School, PhD, and Medical School. I’ve just always been really interested in research, particularly genetic research, so the opportunity to come here this summer I think is really going to help me on deciding what exactly it is I want to do."
Other students like SUNY Polytechnic Institute Biology Student Nikita Shah have figured out exactly what they want to do and are working on getting experience and professional development.
"I’d want to do more clinical-based research that would eventually help my patients that I’m working with. So I can kind of just like work hand in hand in both the things that I’m interested in which is helping others as well as conducting research and seeing like world-life experience and like connecting them."
It often takes years to find a cure to any disease, but the students are here to move the research forward. Postdoctoral Affairs Program Coordinator Dr. Khanh Ha believes this experience will help these students develop practical research skills, but isn't expecting too much to happen in the short amout of time they're here.
"I don’t expect them to make like big scientific discovery, but you never know."
Students will spend 10 weeks working alongside some of the brightest researchers in the country. Their time here will not only help them decide on a career path, but will connect them with professionals in the industry. Joey DeTraglia and Nikita Shah know what the internship could mean for their future.
"It’s also giving me great networking. The people you meet here, they’re all super nice and they are so knowledgeable, and they know so many other people in other labs."
"It’s a great way to like connect with others, and really like go into the professional world with like more experience and knowledge."
The program wouldn’t be possible without local donations. The majority of the funding comes from the M&T Bank and the Community Foundation, as well as the Mason’s and some smaller grants. The Fellowship Program is expected to wrap up on July 28th.