Masons celebrate 200th Anniversary

Knight Templar’s were a group of soldiers that would protect Christians traveling to Jerusalem. Modern day Knight Templar’s still participate in rituals and believe in one true and living God. The Masonic Hall is where they preserve much of their history and where sacred traditions are still held. Thomas Edward Loughlin, Jr. is the Chairman of the Bicentennial Committee. He explained some of what goes on at the Masonic Hall.
"We pray at an alter. We roll the alter out into the middle of the lodge room, and there’s a Bible on it, or a Koran."
Laughlin says Masons all share in a common goal. To try and bind the wounds of the afflicted.
"Service to humankind. Taking care of the sick and injured to justify our existence."
For years the organization has been somewhat of a secret society, but they’ve changed their approach, and now have very few unknowns.
"In 1717 the Masons declared themselves, and were no longer shrouded in total secrecy. We’re a society with a few confidences, and they consist of just the grips and the passwords."
What isn’t a secret is the funding Masons provide to research at the Masonic Medical Research Laboratory. Captain General Dennis Davis says they’re involved in more things than meet the eye.
"The Knight Templar Eye Foundation which funds grants for research and development of cures and treatments for pediatric blindness, and some of the milestones that have been reached in that are just outstanding."
Membership at the Masonic Hall has dwindled over the past 70 years. They’ve gone from 500 to 50 members, but interest in the organization is taking a turn, as membership is finally going up.