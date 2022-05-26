Mass shootings spark action in Albany

Recently appointed Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is speaking out about the lack of action from Congress on gun violence.
"The most common sense proposals, universal background checks for all firearm sales can’t get done."
New York has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, but Assemblyperson Marianne Buttenschon (D) 119th District is looking beyond gun laws.
"I’m open to any insight that is factual. I understand people have opinions and I really respect people’s opinions, but this is a crisis that we need facts."
Buttenschon is working on a bill that focuses on stopping social media attacks prior to and even after an assault.
"The bill I have talks about the intent of the individual posting, and that’s very clear in regards to the intent."
No matter what legislation is taken to try and stop these senseless acts of violence, Buttenschon believes the first step doesn’t involve guns.
"Identifying the individual that even has the consideration of performing these horrendous, tragic acts, and as we work with our youth, I think that’s the most important aspect."