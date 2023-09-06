Mastrovito Hyundai Sponsors Utica University’s Believe 271 Bowl

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mastrovito Hyundai is sponsoring this year’s Believe 271 Bowl, which will be played between the Utica University Pioneers and the Moravian University Greyhounds.
The proceeds will go toward helping local volunteer firefighters who are battling cancer.
There are three local firefighters who are recognized as Honorary Captains.
New Hartford firefighter Lt. Mark Schafer experienced severe chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he found out he had colon cancer.
"Then all the medical bills started coming in. You find out what was covered under insurance and what wasn’t covered under insurance, what your deductibles were that you’d have to pay, and then the next thing you know my savings account went to absolutely nothing," Schafer said.
Remsen firefighter Melissa Eaton is battling breast cancer.
She’s about halfway through her treatments and is finding out how fortunate she is to have the support of the local community.
"I do have good insurance, but that doesn’t cover incidentals. It doesn’t cover the gas, the mileage, the tolls, you know just the little things that add up. Every time we go to New York City for a treatment, it’s at least $300," she said.
Lake Delta Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Szkotak is also getting his cancer treatments in New York City and is experiencing the same kind of financial obstacles.
"It’s been a challenge, but the support that I have from my wife, family, the Department, that Foundation in there has been remarkable. What they do, and they’re just there to support you, and I couldn’t ask for anything better," he said.
The Believe 271 Bowl is expected to fill the stands at the Charles A. Gaetano Stadium.
The Believe 271 Foundation has already helped over 100 families and raised over $375,000.
Utica University Head Football Coach Blaise Faggiano talked about how this football game does more than help firefighters. It also serves as a lesson to the players.
"You know there’s a reason why the stands are full. You know our guys really believe in that know hey that the stands are full because we go out and give back to our community," Faggiano said.
Mastrovito Hyundai Owner Frank Mastrovito talked about why he feels it's important to give back to the community.
"There’s been so many things that ended up being not being covered by their insurance, and without foundations like Believe 271 that type of assistance it just wouldn’t be possible."
The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Utica University.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.