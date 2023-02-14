Mayor’s Benefit Gala 2023 to benefit Make-A-Wish CNY

Make-A-Wish Central New York aims to grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses. A common misperception is that it’s the last wish of a child, but with medicine making such huge strides, responses to treatments don’t always end in tragedy. The Gala Benefit will provide at least 6 children from the Utica area with a wish, but Kate Veley, Make-A-Wish CNY's Director of Corporate Philanthropy says there are plenty more in need.
"We have over 160 kids in our territory, critically ill kids who are waiting for a wish. Many of whom can’t wait, and the impact that the Mayor’s Gala is going to have on our mission to grant wishes is more than we could ever hope for."
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the Gala includes plenty of food and drinks, along with entertainment by Soul Injection, The Ladies of Soul and their Gentlemen, Easy Money Big Band, and DJ Rosco Red.
"It’s a miracle that happens that night….it’s just bursting with people, friends, people you haven’t seen, entertainment. It’s a night that you’ll never ever…it’s a night that brings on memories for the rest of your life."
Diane Kuppermann is the president/CEO of Make a Wish Central New York. She says the contributions can also impact a child for the rest of their life.
"The impact of a wish is so tremendous because when a wish is granted a child replaces fear with confidence, anxiety with joy, and at the end of the day it’s all about hope, and so together we are making wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses, but more importantly we’re giving hope to these kids and these families for a bright future."
The Gala will start at 6 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott. Tickets are $60 a piece, or $100 for a couple. If you can’t make it and still want to donate just click here: cny.wish.org.