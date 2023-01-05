Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space.
Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months.
“We are hoping to start demo in the next 60-75 days; probably 12 months of construction is what we are shooting for,” said Joseph Gehm, managing member of Lahinch Group.
The more than $20 million redevelopment project is expected to be finished by the spring of 2024.
The project was awarded $4 million last month through the Restore New York Communities Initiative
“A more recent feature in the Restore New York is the special project designation. This allows for funding up to $10 million to demolish or restore highly visible parcels that cause severe economic distress,” said Allison Madmoune of Empire State Development.
The state Regional Economic Development Council also announced a $1 million grant for the project in November.
When it’s finished, the new building will house 47 apartment units, office space and retail space.