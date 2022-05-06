Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli is starting over

ROME, N.Y. -- Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli is in the process of opening up a satellite location on the corner of Railroad Street and Mill Street in the City of Rome.
There will be 800 square feet in this location that will serve as a smaller version of what they had to offer at their Ridge Mills Road location. The building will need plenty of new construction, but this location has been in operation since 1915. Owner Brian Mazzaferro remembers coming here as a kid.
"They’d have a bone pile for me back in the day. A big stack, 10 foot table of bones stacked this high, and I used to go there and trim off all the meat off the bones, and I’d sit there just swishing with my knife just trimming and trimming," he said. "Now everything’s broken down for us, so those days are done and stuff, but they used to stick me on that, and clean the coolers."
Bringing this building back to life is going to require gutting the inside, and refinishing the outside, but once it’s up and running, Mazzaferro is going to let the community’s involvement decide whether to keep this store up and running.
"My parents would be so proud. My grandfather, great-grandfather they would…oh my God. I couldn’t have words of how they would feel to see this coming back. Unfortunate circumstances under this with what we have to do, but now that it’s happening it is, it’s very emotional man. If they were here they would be so proud," said Mazzaferro.
Clean-up at the Ridge Mills Road location will start the week of May 9, but it will be at least three months before any kind of new construction can begin. With all the community support Mazzaferro is planning on rebuilding bigger and better.
"Never realized that we were such a big staple as what we were. I had no idea, and again my phone has been blowing up for the last three days," he said. "People can not do enough for me, and I really...it’s just boggling that the passion that they have. They want us to come back. They really want us to come back."
In the meantime the Railroad Street retail store should be fully operational in four to six weeks. This location has been in use processing commercial orders for local businesses since the store was originally opened.
"It has not stopped at all. Nope. It hasn’t stopped in 110 years. In one version, one way or another it still continues going," said Mazzaferro.
Mazzaferro says he hopes he can repay the community for the outpouring of support.