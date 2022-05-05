Mazzaferro's owners plan to open satellite store in East Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Mazzaferro’s Meats and Deli in Rome is planning to open a satellite location after a fire destroyed the store on Ridge Mills Road on Friday, April 29.
Brian Mazzaferro, one of the owners of the deli, says they plan to use their wholesale location on Railroad Street as a small retail space, which could open in the next four to six weeks. He says they are currently preparing the location, which will feature cases of grab-and-go items.
Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, which they say originated outside of the building. Mazzaferro says officials are reviewing footage from Ridge Mills Elementary School as part of the investigation.
Mazzaferro’s has been a Rome staple for more than 100 years.